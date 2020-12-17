Coronavirus: Greater Manchester remains in tier 3 restrictions
- Published
Related Topics
Greater Manchester will remain in the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
Regional leaders had "pressed very hard" to have restrictions eased after the area was placed into tier three following the national lockdown, which ended on 2 December.
It was first placed in tier three on 23 October, and has had restrictions on groups meeting indoors since July.
One regional economic advisor said many now faced "upset, worry and stress".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk