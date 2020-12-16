Terrorist Rangzieb Ahmed loses legal bid for 'torture damages'
- Published
A terrorist who sued MI5 and MI6 for alleged collusion in his torture in Pakistan has had his damages claim thrown out by the High Court.
Rangzieb Ahmed, of Greater Manchester, was jailed in 2008 for terror offences.
He alleged he was beaten during his interrogations in Pakistan before being deported to the UK to stand trial.
The 45-year-old's civil case has been dismissed as it "would undermine one of the essential foundations of the decision of the criminal court".
Ahmed, from Rochdale, who was jailed for life with a minimum of 10 years, was the first person to be convicted in the UK of directing terrorism.
Manchester Crown Court heard he headed a three-man al-Qaida cell which was preparing to commit mass murder.
But he claimed he was tortured including having three of his fingernails pulled out by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency while detained between 2006 and 2007.
'Collateral attack'
Ahmed sued MI5, MI6, the Foreign Office, the Home Office, the Attorney General and Greater Manchester Police, claiming they were complicit in his torture by supplying questions to Pakistani officers.
But the six defendants applied to strike out Ahmed's claim, arguing that he was attempting to "re-litigate issues that have been decided" before his criminal trial.
Mr Justice Garnham agreed to throw out Ahmed's claim, saying "the effect of the civil claim, were it successful, would undermine one of the essential foundations of the decision of the criminal court".
The judge said that such a claim was "a collateral attack on the decisions" of the trial judge and the Court of Appeal.
He also refused an application to rely on fresh evidence which Ahmed's lawyers argued demonstrated MI5 and MI6's "involvement in the mistreatment of detainees in foreign states".
But Mr Justice Garnham said "it is plain...that evidence to this effect and of this type was available to the criminal courts".
