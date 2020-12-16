Ian Hopkins: GMP chief constable on sick leave with labyrinthitis
- Published
Greater Manchester's chief constable Ian Hopkins is on sick leave with a debilitating illness, the force said.
Mr Hopkins revealed he had been suffering from labyrinthitis - an inner-ear infection which affects your balance - since the end of October.
He said he decided over the weekend that he needed to take a break from his duties "in the interests of my health".
Mr Hopkins added that he would remain in daily contact with his senior Greater Manchester Police colleagues.
"I would not normally wish to discuss my personal health in public," said Mr Hopkins, who has been chief constable since 2015.
"However I am happy to share the following personal information. I have been suffering with labyrinthitis since the end of October.
"I continued to work throughout with the support of the rest of my chief officers team until Sunday 13 December, despite feeling very ill.
"I finally made the decision over last weekend that, in the interests of my health, I needed to take a break and recover properly so I can return and lead [the force] with the same passion and strength of character that I have always demonstrated."
