Covid-19 vaccine: Former athlete who fled Nazis first to get jab in Trafford
A former Team GB athlete who fled the Nazis said he was "delighted to come first" in getting the Covid-19 vaccine in part of Greater Manchester.
Danny Herman, 85, who escaped Germany on the last boat to the UK before World War Two began, became the first person in Trafford to receive the new jab.
GP practices in more than 100 parts of the country have begun offering the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccination.
Mr Herman said: "It's what we've been waiting for."
'Lucky to be alive'
More than 130,000 people have been vaccinated in the first week of the UK's vaccination programme.
Mr Herman, who represented Team GB in the 60-yard dash in his younger years, said: "This is a historic occasion which hopefully signals the start of a new chapter with the vaccination providing a chance to get back to normal life."
He told the the Local Democracy Reporter Service that he felt "lucky to be alive" as he lost more than 30 of his extended family in concentration camps and fled Germany when he was three.
He said: "Life should be treasured and celebrated."
Mr Herman received his vaccination at the Altrincham Health and Wellbeing Centre from Dr Maz Sangha.
Dr Sangha said rolling out the vaccine was a "momentous occasion" and it had taken a lot of teamwork from all five GP practices in the area.
