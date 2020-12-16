Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's friend refuses to appear as witness
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A friend of the Manchester Arena bomber is refusing to appear as a witness at the public inquiry into the attack.
Ahmed Taghdi, who was due to appear earlier, is citing health issues and concerns about possible questioning after hearing some of the evidence.
Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders is intending to enforce his requirement to attend, subject to any medical reports, the inquiry heard.
The issue has been adjourned and will be dealt with in the new year.
Mr Taghdi, from Manchester, was served with a notice to attend as a witness under the Inquiries Act 2005.
The legislation provides public inquiries with the power to "require a person to attend at a time and place stated in the notice".
He was due to appear to be questioned about his relationship with the Abedi brothers, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.
During the inquiry's opening in September, Mr Taghdi was described as a "close friend of Salman Abedi".
The inquiry heard Mr Taghdi, who was arrested during the police investigation, was present with Salman and Hashem Abedi when they purchased a car which the brothers used to store explosives.
He went to look at the Nissan Micra the day after the bombing and was in contact with other suspects that day, the inquiry was told.
Mr Taghdi was not charged with any offence and his statement was read during the trial of Hashem Abedi earlier this year.
The inquiry has previously heard Ismail Abedi, the elder brother of Salman and Hashem Abedi, is refusing to cooperate with the inquiry, as is a former terrorist prisoner called Abdalraouf Abdallah, who was close to Salman Abedi.
Both men have cited a claimed privilege against self-incrimination as a reason for not assisting.
The inquiry continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk