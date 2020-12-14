Alex Rodda death: Murder accused 'confessed to ex-girlfriend'
The ex-girlfriend of a teenager accused of murder has told a court he broke down in tears and admitted the killing.
Caitlyn Lancashire said Matthew Mason, 19, told her he killed 15-year-old Alex Rodda on 12 December 2019.
Mr Mason, of Ash Lane in Ollerton, denies murdering the teenager in remote woodland in Ashley, Cheshire,
The trial at Chester Crown Court has heard Alex, who was bludgeoned to death with a wrench, was blackmailing Mr Mason over a sexual relationship.
Miss Lancashire told the jury Mr Mason started to cry after telling her he had been giving money to Alex, when she visited him following his arrest.
Prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC asked her: "Did he say to you 'I've killed him'?"
Miss Lancashire, 19, replied "yes" and said Mr Mason, who lived with his family on a farm near Knutsford, told her that he gave about £2,000 to Alex.
She told the court she was in a relationship with the defendant for about two years but they split up in November last year when Alex messaged her and told her Mr Mason had been speaking to him and sent him an explicit picture.
The jury heard that at about 22:20 GMT on 12 December, the night of Alex's death, Mr Mason sent her a picture of himself smiling in bed with no top on.
The following morning he sent pictures of his feet in the floor of his car and when she asked if he was OK he replied "I'm fine", the court heard.
Miss Lancashire said she phoned Mr Mason after a friend of Alex asked her if she knew where they both were.
She told the court: "I was shouting 'where are you, where's Alex'?"
He told her Alex was "mithering" him for a lift so he had taken him to a pub in Holmes Chapel, the jury heard.
She said Mr Mason seemed "like he already knew" when she told him police were trying to find Alex.
The trial continues.
