Gay Wharton: Man admits killing ex-Bolton mayoress in crash
- Published
A man has admitted killing a former Bolton mayoress who was hit by a car while out walking.
Gay Wharton, 58, was struck by a black Audi on Chorley New Road in Bolton at about 12:05 GMT on 13 November.
Assad Hussain, 23, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.
Hussain, of Maplewood Gardens in Bolton, will be sentenced at a later date. His co-defendant Wasim Iqbal, also 23, denied the same charge.
Mr Iqbal, of Chorley New Road in Bolton will now face a trial in June.
Ms Wharton was treated by paramedics but died at the scene after the crash.
She carried out the ceremonial role of mayoress for Bolton between 2014 and 2015 after being invited to do so by councillor Martin Donaghy, the town's mayor at the time.
Ms Wharton took part in official visits and was involved in charity work and fundraising, Bolton Council said.
