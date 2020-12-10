Greater Manchester Police 'let down' victims and failed to record crimes
Greater Manchester Police "let down" victims and failed to record a quarter of all violent crimes in the year up to June 2020, a police watchdog has found.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) found the force had failed to record an estimated 80,100 crimes in the last year, a rate of about 220 a day.
The review coincided with the rollout of a troubled new computer system and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it had "robust plans" to address issues.
HMIC said the force's service to victims of crime, particularly those who are most vulnerable, was a "serious cause of concern".
Inspectors found that between 1 July 2019 and June 30 2020, about one in five of all crimes and one in four violent crimes reported to GMP were not recorded.
They estimated the force recorded 77.7% of reported crimes, a drop of 11.3% from 2018.
'Deeply troubled'
The review also found the force wrongly and prematurely closed some investigations where a suspect had been identified but the victim did not support or withdrew support for police action, including some involving domestic abuse.
HMIC's Zoe Billingham said victims of crime were "too often being let down" by GMP.
She said she was "deeply troubled about how frequently the force is closing cases without a full investigation" and added that in "too many of these cases, the force did not properly record evidence that the victim supported this decision".
She said it was "extremely disappointing" as the watchdog had urged GMP to "improve in this area since 2016", but acknowledged the force had made a "marked improvement" in its recording of serious sexual offences and rapes.
A further inspection will take place in six months.
Responding to the criticism, Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling said the force was "disappointed... particularly where we have let victims down".
He said GMP had a long-term "robust" strategic plan to address the issues raised and "secure the best possible outcomes for victims going forward".
He added the inspection coincided with the implementation of the troubled computer system and "unprecedented challenges posed by the first Covid lockdown".
Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester's deputy mayor for policing, crime and criminal justice, said the findings were "extremely disappointing".
She added that she had "communicated my feelings" to the force's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, "who must now move quickly to make improvements".