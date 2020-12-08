Van driver trapped for two hours after tram crash in Ashton-under-Lyne
A driver had to be cut free from the wreckage of his van after it crashed with a tram during the morning rush-hour in Greater Manchester.
Firefighters worked for nearly two hours to free the man, in his 40s, after the 07:30 GMT collision at Ashton West tram stop in Ashton-under-Lyne.
Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
No tram passengers are thought to have been hurt.
A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said specialist cutting equipment was used to free the van driver.
An ambulance service spokeswoman said he was "conscious and breathing".
An update on the man's injuries is expected later, said a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said the crash happened in Lord Sheldon Way.
A spokesman said: "The force of the collision caused damage to an overhead line support pole."
Metrolink services are currently unable to operate between Ashton-under-Lyne and Ashton Moss.
