Manchester Arena inquiry: Salman Abedi 'trained with Islamist militia'
- Published
Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi trained or fought with an Islamist militia in Libya, an inquiry has heard.
His cousin Abderahman Forjan told police Abedi travelled to Libya during its 2011 revolution and "obtained a job locating Gaddafi supporters".
Abedi had been involved in "raids during that period" and images showed him with weapons, rocket launchers and military vehicles, a court heard.
Twenty-two people were killed in the bombing at the arena in May 2017.
The inquiry into the attack was told police concluded Abedi had been involved with the February 17th Martyrs Brigade.
The information was revealed during the evidence of Det Ch Supt Simon Barraclough, from Greater Manchester Police, who was the senior investigating officer on the case.
The inquiry heard that a UK counter-terror investigation into a woman associated with the February 17th Martyrs Brigade had - in January 2017 - seized an image of a person brandishing a rifle in Libya that bears a "strong resemblance" to Salman Abedi, but the likeness was only established in 2018.
The court was told three of the woman's children have travelled to Syria and were associated with al-Qaeda aligned groups, with one of them dying there while fighting.
When officers searched the Abedi family home after the arena attack, a hard drive was found showing both Salman and Hashem Abedi in military uniform in Libya in 2011.
In his statement, Det Ch Supt Barraclough concluded it was not unreasonable to suggest that Salman Abedi had fought with the February 17th Martyrs Brigade, attended a training camp, or both.
But he confirmed that Abedi, who had been an MI5 subject of interest, was never stopped when travelling in and out of the UK between 2010 and 2017.
Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, said that when the home of Salman Abedi's eldest brother Ismail was searched after the arena blast, a device was found containing a "number of images that may be considered [supportive] of an extremist mindset".
The inquiry, at Manchester Magistrates' Court, heard these images showed "burnt bodies and one depicting an Isis flag with 'I pledge allegiance'", as well as pictures of Salman Abedi with weapons and videos of lectures by al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar al-Awlaki.
In his statement, Det Ch Supt Barraclough said "in some respects it also appears that Ismail Abedi was sympathetic to the ideals of Isis".
The inquiry also heard the father of the Abedi brothers was thought to have lied during his asylum application, but later received British citizenship.
Ramadan Abedi arrived in the UK with his wife Samia in July 1993, applying for asylum five days later.
The court heard it had initially been refused, with Mr Greaney saying this "had been based on the assessment of the Home Office that Ramadan's claims regarding employment in the security services in Libya were false".
He added that further considerations were "that the claimed nature of his departure from Libya was not credible… That there were, it was thought, numerous inconsistencies in application… That he had produced a forged medical letter in relation to his wife.. and that he had failed to claim asylum in Tunisia which was one of his points on his journey to the United Kingdom".
But the inquiry heard Ramadan Abedi persisted with appeals and was eventually granted refugee status in 1997.
He was then refused British citizenship in September 2004 on "character grounds" as a result of previous convictions, before eventually receiving it three years later.
The inquiry heard he was stopped by police when travelling to Libya in 2011 and he claimed he was involved in aid convoys giving medical aid to Libyan rebels, and denied being involved in military activity.
But the hearing was told that his sister later told detectives that he had gone to Libya to fight and had received a shrapnel wound while doing so.
The inquiry continues.
