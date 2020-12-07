BBC News

Manchester Arena bomber's brother Hashem Abedi admits involvement

image copyrightFamily handouts
image captionTop row (left to right): Alison Howe, Martyn Hett, Lisa Lees, Courtney Boyle, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Georgina Callander, Jane Tweddle - Middle row (left to right): John Atkinson, Kelly Brewster, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Marcin Klis, Angelika Klis, Megan Hurley, Michelle Kiss - Bottom row (left to right): Nell Jones, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Philip Tron, Saffie-Rose Roussos, Sorrel Leczkowski, Wendy Fawell

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has admitted his involvement in planning the attack for the first time.

Hashem Abedi was jailed in August for murdering the 22 people who were killed in the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

During his trial, Hashem denied helping his brother Salman plan the attack that also left hundreds more injured.

But a public inquiry into the bombing heard Hashem had made the admission in prison last month.

The inquiry heard during an interview with inquiry lawyers, he admitted that he had "played a full part and a knowing part in the planning and preparation for the arena attack".

In August, Hashem was jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 55 years.

image copyrightGMP
image captionHashem Abedi helped his brother Salman plan the 2017 attack which killed 22 people

