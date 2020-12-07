Manchester Arena bomber's brother Hashem Abedi admits involvement
The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has admitted his involvement in planning the attack for the first time.
Hashem Abedi was jailed in August for murdering the 22 people who were killed in the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.
During his trial, Hashem denied helping his brother Salman plan the attack that also left hundreds more injured.
But a public inquiry into the bombing heard Hashem had made the admission in prison last month.
The inquiry heard during an interview with inquiry lawyers, he admitted that he had "played a full part and a knowing part in the planning and preparation for the arena attack".
In August, Hashem was jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 55 years.
