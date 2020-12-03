Teenager arrested as officers threatened with gun in Stalybridge
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after officers were threatened with a gun in a "terrifying incident".
Greater Manchester Police said officers were in Stalybridge, Tameside, on Wednesday night when they saw a boy behaving suspiciously.
The teenager then pointed a large silver handgun at them and threatened to shoot, the force said.
A boy was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and making threats to kill. He remains in police custody.
The PC and police community support officer (PCSO) involved in the incident, which happened at about 22:20 GMT, were praised for their "outstanding bravery" by Supt Robert Cousen.
'Phenomenal job'
He said: "I am sure members of the public will agree that this was a terrifying incident so I would like to start by commending my officers for their outstanding bravery.
"Their response was exceptional and they did a phenomenal job of bringing the incident to a swift conclusion."
He said he understood the incident may have caused "concern within the community" and he urged anyone worried to "speak directly to one of the extra officers who will be in the area today".
