Zakari Bennett-Eko: Dad detained for killing baby son in river
- Published
A man who killed his 11-month-old son by throwing him into a river has been detained indefinitely.
Zakari Bennett-Eko died after he was pulled from the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, in September 2019.
His father Zak Bennett-Eko, 23, who has paranoid schizophrenia, believed his child was turning into the devil.
Bennett-Eko was handed a hospital order at the Nightingale court in Salford on Tuesday.
He was convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Monday.
