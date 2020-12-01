Ashton-under-Lyne crash: Family say victim 'brought sunshine to many lives'
The family of a woman who died who was struck and killed by a car have said she brought "sunshine to many lives".
Antonia St Louis, 27, died at the scene of the crash on Manchester Road in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Saturday.
Her family said "this world will be a little darker without her".
Police said a red Volkswagen Golf also hit a 28-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death while driving without due care and attention has since been released under investigation.
Ms St Louis' relatives continued: "Antonia was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. She was a loyal friend and loved by many.
"She had a huge personality and lust for life and added sunshine to many lives. She will be missed and in our hearts forever."
Police have appealed for witnesses and information.
