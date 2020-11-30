Zakari Bennett-Eko: Dad convicted of killing son he threw into river
- Published
A man has been found guilty of killing his 11-month-old son by throwing him into a river.
Zakari Bennett-Eko died after he was pulled from the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, in September last year.
A court heard his father Zak Bennett-Eko, 23, believed his child was turning into the devil.
He has been convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Bennett-Eko, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, will be sentenced on Tuesday.
