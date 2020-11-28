Deer cull at RHS Garden Bridgewater met with 'horror and sadness'
- Published
A cull of roe deer as part of a revamp of a 156-acre garden in Salford has been met with "horror and sadness".
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said fewer than 10 deer had been shot in the grounds of Worsley New Hall.
Plans to move the animals off the site of RHS Garden Bridgewater to prevent damage to plants were scuppered by Covid-19, the charity said.
Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor released a statement which said an investigation would be carried out.
In the joint statement with city councillor Lewis Nelson, Salford wildlife champion, he said: "The RHS gardens have the potential to hugely increase the biodiversity of this city - but the existing populations of wildlife must always be respected."
Salford City councillor for Worsley, Robin Garrido, said his initial reaction was "horror" followed by "sadness".
Boothstown and Ellenbrook councillor Darren Ward said he wanted "assurance that this will not happen again".
A statement from the RHS posted on Facebook apologised for any upset caused and said the decision was made following advice from consultants, licensed through Natural England, in the health, welfare and management of deer.
It said: "To limit the significant potential damage to plants, shrubs and trees, a secure deer-proof fence has been installed around the perimeter of the garden and an internal fence has been erected to create a large deer enclosure in the North East quadrant of the site.
"A small population of deer remain within the deer enclosure and there is a plan to safely relocate them at a future date to another location.
"However, a very small number of deer have occupied the space outside the deer enclosure and due to the current COVID-19 restrictions it was not possible to herd, net and relocate them due to the large number of people required for such an exercise."
