Sixth murder charge over Moston street stabbing
- Published
A sixth person has been charged with murder over the death of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in the street.
Sixteen-year-old Alexander John Soyoye died after being attacked on Birchenall Street, Moston, Manchester at about 19:00 GMT on 5 November.
Nelson Correria, 21, of Landsdowne Court, Oldham, has been charged with murder and violent disorder.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Four men, three aged 18 and one 21-year-old, and a 15-year-old boy have previously been charged with murder and violent disorder over the teenager's death.
