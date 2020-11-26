Bolton park stab death: Woman killed girl, 7
A seven-year-old girl had her throat cut in a random attack at a park on Mother's Day, a jury at Manchester Crown Court heard.
Emily Jones was at Queen's Park in Bolton with her parents when she was attacked by Eltiona Skana, 30, on 22 March, the court was told.
Ms Skana, 30, has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but denies murder.
She appeared at court via video link from high security Rampton Hospital.
Michael Brady QC, prosecuting said Emily was on a scooter and had been brought to the park by her father Mark Jones.
Moments before the attack Emily spotted her mother, Sarah Barnes, who was jogging around the park wearing headphones.
Oblivious of the defendant she called out to her mum and scooted towards her some yards ahead of her father.
'Thrown to ground'
Emily was grabbed by Ms Skana who "in one movement" cut the girl's throat and threw her to the ground, said Mr Brady.
He added: "There had been no interaction between Emily and the defendant."
Ms Skana, who bought the knife earlier that day, fled but was chased by Tony Canty who was walking in the park with his wife Lynsey and their baby daughter Laurel.
Mr Canty barged Ms Skana to the ground and detained her until police arrived.
The trial is scheduled for five days.