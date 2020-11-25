Moston stabbing: Fifth person charged with teenager's murder
- Published
A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death on Bonfire Night.
Alexander John Soyoye, 16, known as John, died after being attacked just after 19:00 GMT in Birchenall Street, Moston, Manchester, on 5 November.
Octavio Antonio, 18, of Northwold Drive, has been charged with the 16-year-old's murder and violent disorder.
He is expected to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Francesco Raji, 18, Christopher Semedo, 21, both of Elm Road, Oldham, Brent Tchipenda, 18, of Wistaria Road, Manchester, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously been charged with murder and violent disorder.
