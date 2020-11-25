Shukri Yayhe-Abdi: 'No criminality found' over schoolgirl's death
- Published
A police probe into the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl found no evidence of criminality, an inquest has heard.
Shukri Yahye-Abdi died after last being seen in the River Irwell in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 27 June 2019.
Earlier this year, the inquest heard how a girl had confessed to threatening to kill Shukri before her death.
But Det Insp Andrew Naismith said there was nothing to suggest anything of a criminal nature had occurred, Rochdale Coroner's Court heard.
He added that there was no evidence that anything untoward had happened to Shukri before she went into the water, or that she was pressured into doing so.
The inquest also heard how Child One, who cannot be named for legal reasons, believed Shukri could swim.
During the interview, Child One said Shukri, who moved to the UK in 2017, was in the water alongside her when she began to struggle.
"She was holding my hand," she said.
"Something happened, she was starting to go down the water. We started screaming, we wanted to save her but it was too risky.
"I got out, rang 999 and said there's a girl drowning in the river, we need help."
'Without malice'
In a statement from Child One's personal tutor, he said the girl had a "very direct" style of talking and would use the phrase "I'll kill you" but without malice.
He used the example that if Child One gave him some biscuits, she would "jokingly" say "don't eat them all or I'll kill you".
The inquest also heard from paramedic Gillian Fenton, who initially thought it may have been a hoax when she arrived at the scene as no-one appeared to be crying or in a state of distress and, at that point, there was no sign of a casualty.
She recalled how there were two girls and two boys by the river but they did not appear to be visibly wet.
The inquest continues.
