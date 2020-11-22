Covid: Officer bitten breaking up illegal party
- Published
A police officer has been bitten on the arm while trying to break up a party in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it issued more than 80 fines after a number of gatherings breached coronavirus rules this weekend.
A person has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after the party in Butterton Drive overnight.
Police also found more than 100 people at an event in an industrial unit in Mary Street on Saturday night.
After receiving a report of 10 people in the yard, officers arrived and heard more people inside.
After opening several locked doors, they found a large crowd inside the building.
'Selfish' events
A total of 17 people were given fixed penalty notices at the gathering, a police spokesperson said.
Since 2 November, more than 600 fines have been handed out by GMP over illegal gatherings.
Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: "The world is currently facing a public health crisis and breaking such regulations is simply against the law and selfish.
"I would also remind the public who choose to so obviously breach these rules, this is adding to the pressure on policing when we would much rather be responding to other calls from the public."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk