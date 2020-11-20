Gay Wharton: Second man charged over death of ex-Bolton mayoress
A second man has been charged over the death of a former mayoress who was hit by a car while out walking.
Gay Wharton was struck by a black Audi on Chorley New Road, Bolton at about 12:05 GMT on 13 November, police said.
The 58-year-old was treated by emergency service workers but died at the scene.
Wasim Iqbal, 23, of Chorley New Road, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and has been remanded in custody.
He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Thursday and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on 17 December.
Another man, Assad Hussain, 23, of Maplewood Gardens, Bolton, has also been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on 14 December.
Ms Wharton carried out the ceremonial role of mayoress for Bolton between 2014 and 2015 after being invited to do so by Councillor Martin Donaghy, the town's mayor at the time.
She took part in official visits and was involved in charity work and fundraising, Bolton Council said.
