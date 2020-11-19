Coronavirus: 'Lack of chemicals' halted Salford virus test trial
- Published
A community-wide trial of fast, saliva-based coronavirus tests was not rolled out across Salford due to a lack of chemicals at a lab, the council said.
The health secretary announced £500m of funding for trials of a 20-minute test in September.
Salford councillor Gina Reynolds also said the government failed to provide reassurances on "criticial issues" required for the trial to progress.
In October, the government announced the Salford pilot had been "refocused".
Addressing a meeting of the full council, Ms Reynolds said Salford began testing asymptomatic council, health and social care staff, including teachers, after agreeing to the pilot scheme in 'good faith' back in September.
But when the council wrote to the Health Secretary and the head of NHS Test and Trace asking for assurances regarding testing protocols, Coun Reynolds said the local authority did not receive a "timely" response.
She said: "We found an unwillingness from government to enter into serious discussions on testing protocols procedures and around the data."
The lead member for adult services, health and wellbeing also told councillors that the Manchester lab used to analyse tests lacked the chemical reagents required to carry out rapid testing for everyone living and working in Salford, reported the Local Democracy Reporter Service.
"Due to this government's failings, we've been left in a very awkward position, because what we communicated to the public back in September hasn't actually materialised because we haven't done mass testing and we haven't tested 70% of our population."
The Department of Health and Social Care said the mass testing pilot in Salford would now be focused on high-risk environments and groups instead with regular testing taking place in areas of high-density housing.
The city will now undertake lateral flow testing following the Liverpool pilot.
A spokesman said: "The pilot in Salford helped us to understand how to best use LAMP tests, and we grateful to everyone who took part.
"We are continuing to work closely with Manchester and have agreed to a further collaborative study using lateral flow test kits."
