Bolton crash: Woman killed in hit-and-run
- Published
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bolton.
The woman was hit by a black Audi in Chorley New Road at about 12:05 GMT in the Greater Manchester town, police said.
She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
The Audi driver failed to remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
⚠️ Chorley New Road, Bolton— Transport for Greater Manchester 🚲🚶🏾♀️ (@OfficialTfGM) November 13, 2020
⛔ Road is closed in both directions between Park Street and Chorley Old Road due to a serious RTC
🚙 Seek alternative route and allow extra time for your journey
🚌 Follow @DiamondBusNW for bus diversion info
👉 #TfGMTraffic
