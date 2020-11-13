BBC News

Bolton crash: Woman killed in hit-and-run

image captionThe woman was hit in Chorley New Road on Friday afternoon

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bolton.

The woman was hit by a black Audi in Chorley New Road at about 12:05 GMT in the Greater Manchester town, police said.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The Audi driver failed to remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

