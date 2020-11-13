James band member raffling classic Sit Down silver disc
A silver disc of the anthemic song Sit Down by Manchester band James is being raffled by the group's trumpeter to raise cash for teenager with a brain tumour.
Andy Diagram wants to support Joel Danziger, 19, who has an aggressive brain cancer.
He said: "I always said that when I let it go of the disc it would be for something like this."
The memento was created to mark the band hitting 200,000 sales in 1991.
Diagram said: "Whoever wins it I hope they will do the same again. It would be nice to see it being a perpetual fund-raiser."
'Piece of history'
Joel is the son of Ian Runacres, singer with fellow Manchester band Dislocation Dance, who Diagram played in before joining James.
He was diagnosed with the cancer glioblastoma on the eve of starting his university studies last year.
His family said the only hope of prolonging his life was an expensive pioneering treatment which has to be made specially from Joel's own brain tissue.
Diagram decided on a raffle rather an auction to give all fans a chance to win a piece of Manchester music history.
The song originally charted at 77 in 1988 but was later re-released due to its huge popularity.
A BBC Radio Two poll listed Sit Down as the fourth best track never to make Number One in the charts.
"It's a song that touches people when they are low and we need someone to reach out to us," said Diagram.