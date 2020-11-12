Exploding firework hit policeman in head
- Published
A policeman was hit in the head with an exploding firework as he investigated reports of an illegal gathering on Bonfire Night.
A group of officers was pelted with projectiles in Vine Street, Gorton, Manchester, last Thursday.
One suffered "life-changing injuries" to his ear, Greater Manchester Police said. He has since been able to continue his duties.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
"This was an outrageous attack on our officers," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.
"It is shocking to yet again see fireworks effectively being used as a weapon. The injuries caused to my officer will have a significant impact on him for some time to come and potentially for life.
"Officers doing their job in protecting the public should not be subject to attacks like this."
The police chief has previously called for the sale of fireworks to be restricted, and said they should only be used at organised events in a "safe and controlled environment".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk