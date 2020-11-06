Bolton park stab death: Woman admits manslaughter of girl, 7
A woman accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed in a park has admitted her manslaughter.
Emily Jones was stabbed in front of her parents as she played in Queen's Park, Bolton, on 22 March.
Eltiona Skana pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful killing when she appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from high-security Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire.
The 30-year-old, originally from Albania, denies murder.
She was arrested shortly after the stabbing and detained under the Mental Health Act.
Prosecuting lawyers have seven days to consider the manslaughter plea.
A trial on the count of murder is scheduled to begin on 23 November.
A further hearing is expected in the next seven days.