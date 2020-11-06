Covid-19: Wigan gym stays open despite England lockdown
The director of a gym who has defied the lockdown has said he is standing up for what he believes is right.
Kevin Harper, director of Majestic Martial Arts gym in Wigan, said he had been asked by members to remain open.
Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues were ordered to close on Thursday in England under new coronavirus restrictions.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said police would support councils to enforce lockdown.
Mr Harper said he had held amicable meetings with the police and Wigan Council.
"I told the council I wanted to see the actual law to close - they haven't shown it to me yet so I'm staying open after receiving legal advice," he said.
"I don't have a criminal record, I'm not known to the police, I've never been in trouble with the law, and I'm being criminalised for doing what I think is standing up for what I believe is right, and also protecting the rights of my members, who are paying members, to come and exercise."
'Mental health'
Since the gym reopened in July, there had been no incidents of illness and regulations had been followed, he said.
"The benefits of this industry for mental health, particularly at this time of year when you are looking at suicide rates, are unbelievable," Mr Harper added.
Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: "We visited the premises last night with GMP and engaged in a positive conversation with the gym owner.
"We explained the legislation requiring gyms to close and we will provide legal advice today in the hope that we can work together to find an amicable resolution."
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said officers had engaged with staff, explained the restrictions and encouraged compliance.
