Moston crash: Driver admits killing teenager as she walked to school
- Published
A driver has admitted knocking down and killing a teenage girl as she walked to school in Manchester.
Mia Strothers, 14, died two days after being hit by a car as she crossed Lightbowne Road in Moston on 5 October.
Kevin Pryce, of Quail Street, Oldham admitted at Manchester Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.
The 45-year-old was remanded in custody until 4 January when he will be sentenced at the same court.
Road safety campaigners have called for better crossings and lighting on the dual carriageway.
Following Mia's death, protesters blocked a road during the morning rush hour to demand safety improvements to the stretch where she was killed.
