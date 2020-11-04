Stalybridge crash: Boy, 16, dies after police pursuit
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after a car being pursued by police crashed into a wall in Greater Manchester.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene in Wakefield Road, Stalybridge, on Tuesday, police said.
Officers had been called to a report of an attempted burglary at about 18:00 GMT and followed a Volkswagen Golf thought to be involved.
The passenger, also aged 16, was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the crash at 18:30.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident had been referred to its Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedure.
The police watchdog said it had launched an independent investigation "into the actions of the police" prior to the crash.
"Our investigators are attending the scene of the collision and the post-incident procedures," the IOPC said.
