Man jailed for murdering partner's baby daughter in Radcliffe
- Published
A man who murdered his partner's 12-month old daughter when she was left in his care has been jailed for life.
Jamie Chadwick, 22, from Radcliffe, Bury, was being investigated at the time on suspicion of causing serious injuries to another child.
The baby's mother, Chelsea Crilly, 20, was unanimously found not guilty of allowing Orianna Crilly-Cifrova's death from multiple skull fractures.
Manchester Crown Court heard Chadwick must serve at least 18 years.
Sentencing Chadwick, Mrs Justice Yip said "as a matter of common sense" his murder conviction "strengthens the suspicions" that he was also responsible for inflicting the injuries on a six-month-old boy in July 2018.
Chadwick denied any responsibility for those injuries and that investigation concluded with no further action being taken.
Mrs Justice Yip said Chadwick's relationship with Ms Crilly was a "source of concern to the authorities for good reason".
She told the defendant he knew "full well that you were not allowed to have contact with children".
Chadwick had told his probation officer he had no contact with Orianna, and on one occasion hid under a bed when social workers visited Ms Crilly.
Ms Crilly accepted she had lied to social workers, a healthcare visitor, police officers and doctors about seeing Chadwick with Orianna, the court heard.
Orianna was found "floppy" and "completely white" in her pram on 16 October 2019, and died in hospital the next day, the trial heard.
The jury heard she suffered "awful injuries", with her skull shattered from two "really heavy" blows to the back of her head, of similar force to a high-speed road accident or a multi-storey fall.
Her injuries could not have resulted from a single action, with good evidence that she had also been shaken, and represented more than a momentary loss of temper, said the judge.
"It is also significant that you had discussed the reasons for the authorities' concerns with Ms Crilly and had assured her that you would never harm any child.
"Sadly, Ms Crilly chose to believe you rather than follow the advice she was given by the professionals."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk