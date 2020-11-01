Police vehicles damaged as Wigan illegal rave shut down
Police vehicles were damaged and people fled across railway lines as hundreds were dispersed from an illegal rave in Wigan on Saturday night.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said about 300 people had gathered and dozens more were turned away at a farm on the border with Glazebury.
Officers were called at about 20:45 GMT by the owner of the farm, who had returned to the 320-acre site to find loud music being played.
Two people were arrested.
GMP's Covid-19 breach unit joined forces with Cheshire Police, British Transport Police (BTP), the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and Network Rail to block access to the site for more than nine hours on both sides of the border between Wigan borough and Warrington.
Despite police advice, many people fled on foot across the railway tracks while trains were still running in the area, a GMP spokesman said.
Seven police vehicles had their tyres slashed and officers searching the site found a machete in bushes.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: "This event was unacceptable and a blatant disregard of not only restrictions for Covid-19 and the safety of others, but also the safety of those present as we saw serious examples over the summer period of the dangers posed by attending such events."
He said a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of not providing personal details for a fixed penalty notice and a 36-year-old was arrested for possession of class A drugs.