Tribute paid to 'loving and independent' granddad
The family of a great-grandfather who died after he was hit by a van has said he "always had a story to tell".
Barry Hampson, 77, was hit by an orange van in the car park of The Harehill Tavern pub in Hyde on 16 October, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by driving without due care and attention.
He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
In a statement, Mr Hampson's family said: "Barry was 77-years-old and always had a story to tell. He loved to travel when he was younger."
They said he and his late wife Silvia "went everywhere".
"When Silvia passed away almost two years ago, Barry just didn't know what to do; he was lost without her," the tribute said.
"He has always been a big part of our family and loved being around the great grandchildren. He loved spending time with them; they hung on his every word."
His family described him as "a very independent and outspoken person" who "liked to have the last word".
"He didn't like being wrong but if he was he would hold his hands up and bow his head.
"Barry was such a character and very loving. He will be missed by all his friends and family."
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact them.