Man fined £10,000 after 50 attend Manchester party
A man has been fined £10,000 after more than 50 people attended a party in a flat in Manchester.
Indoor gatherings are banned as the city tries to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Officers said they fined the party organiser after also finding DJ decks, large speakers and a buffet in the flat in Simpson Street, Angel Meadows.
Greater Manchester Police said it had issued 52 fines since tier three rules came into force in the area on Friday.
Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: "This party was a blatant disregard of the rules and for public health.
"It is totally unacceptable in the current crisis the whole world is facing and is not what we want our officers to be spending their time doing.
"We had no alternative but to issue the maximum penalty for breaching the legislation on large gatherings and I hope this serves as a reminder to those considering to flout the rules - we will take action."
