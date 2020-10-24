Steven McMyler: Fourth person charged over churchyard death
A fourth person has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was discovered in the grounds of a church.
Steven McMyler, 34, died outside Wigan Parish Church on 6 August.
Michael Callam Wilson, 20, of Northfield Close in Kirkby, has been charged with joint-enterprise murder and robbery and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A man and two boys were also charged with Mr McMyler's murder in August.
