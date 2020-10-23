Passers-by steal belongings of dying woman in Brierfield, police say
Two passers-by offered to help a dying woman in Lancashire before stealing her phone and purse, police have said.
The man and woman were walking along Walter Street, Brierfield, when the woman's husband ran into the street to get help at 03:00 BST on 16 October.
They offered to phone for an ambulance while the husband went upstairs to sit with his wife, who died later that day.
A purse and a mobile phone, belonging to the deceased woman, were later found to be missing, police said.
"To commit a crime like this on an elderly and vulnerable man in his hour of need is shameful and appalling and we are committed to finding those responsible," said PC Rob Bayley.
Detectives have released CCTV of a man and a woman, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
