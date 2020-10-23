BBC News

Covid: Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi discharged from hospital

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightLabour
image captionYasmin Qureshi said she started to feel unwell about two weeks ago and immediately self-isolated

MP Yasmin Qureshi has been discharged from hospital where she was treated for pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Labour MP for Bolton South East said she fell ill 10 days ago and immediately self-isolated, but then began to feel "much worse".

She announced she was discharged from Royal Bolton Hospital on Friday, after six days of treatment.

Ms Qureshi, 57, thanked NHS staff for their "excellent care".

Shadow international development minister Ms Qureshi was one of the Greater Manchester MPs who argued against tier three restrictions being imposed in the region.

She tweeted: "A quick message to say that, thanks to the excellent care I received at [Bolton NHS] over the last week, I have now been discharged from hospital.

"I am so grateful to the wonderful staff who looked after me and proud of the NHS."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: England and Wales begin tougher rules for millions

    Published
    19 minutes ago

  • Covid: Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi in hospital after positive test

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Covid: Greater Manchester restrictions delay 'puts lives at risk'

    Published
    3 days ago