Coronavirus: Manchester's Nightingale hospital to reopen
Manchester's Nightingale hospital is to reopen from next week, it has been confirmed.
The temporary facility set up in a conference centre in the city will treat patients in the north west of England recovering from coronavirus.
Manchester University NHS Trust medical director Professor Jane Eddleston made the announcement earlier.
There are currently 95 Covid-19 patients in critical care in Greater Manchester.
Prof Eddleston said at the peak of the pandemic there were 260 patients in critical care.
The news comes as the region prepares to move to Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in cases from Friday.
Prof Eddleston said: "The Nightingale will not be used as a critical care facility and neither was it in the first phase, it will be used as a facility for patients to have additional rehabilitation."
Covid-secure hospital sites around the region had been identified to allow elective procedures to continue, she said.
Director of public health for Manchester David Regan said there was a rising number of cases in people aged 50 to 60.
He said: "Unfortunately our older population are more at risk of developing complications from Covid which may result in hospital admissions."
There had been a fall in the rate of the virus in people aged 17 and 21, Mr Regan said.
He added: "We know what we do now will reduce the pressure on our hospitals, on our social care facilities, on our care homes in the next few challenging months."
The facility will reopen late next week.
