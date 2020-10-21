Radcliffe baby murder accused tells court he 'took the blame' for child's mother
A man accused of murdering a 12-month-old girl said he "took the blame" for the child's mother, a court heard.
Twelve-month-old Orianna Crilly-Cifrova died on 17 October last year after suffering multiple skull fractures.
Jamie Chadwick, 22, told a jury at Manchester Crown Court that the child's mother, Chelsea Crilly, had kicked her daughter "pretty hard" after the youngster had been crying.
Mr Chadwick denies murder. Ms Crilly denies allowing the death of a child.
Orianna was rushed to hospital on October 16 2019 after being found "floppy" and "completely white" in her pram at Ms Crilly's flat in Radcliffe in Bury. She died in hospital the following day.
'Violent attack'
Giving evidence on Wednesday, Mr Chadwick said Ms Crilly, 20, told him to say he was on the toilet when Orianna crawled towards him and fell down some steps leading into the bathroom.
Mr Chadwick, who is not Orianna's father, went on to repeat that account in police interview but told the jury that was not the truth.
He said: "I loved Chelsea and I didn't want her to get into trouble, I took the blame for her.
"I should have just told the truth.
"While I have been sat in the dock Chelsea has been blaming me for everything."
The Crown says Mr Chadwick inflicted a "particularly violent attack" on the toddler who suffered multiple skull fractures consistent with being swung against a hard surface, stamped on or hit with a blunt object.
Ms Crilly is accused of allowing her daughter's death after leaving her alone with Mr Chadwick who she allegedly knew was being investigated at the time by police and social services over unexplained injuries to another child.
Mr Chadwick denied causing any injuries to the six-month-old boy and no charges were brought.
'Hurt my baby'
Mr Chadwick, who has learning difficulties, told his barrister he saw Ms Crilly pick her child, who had been crying, off the couch and slam her down on the floor.
When he returned from a shower he saw Orianna still crying and Ms Crilly kick her, he continued.
Mr Chadwick said: "I saw Chelsea side-foot her underneath her bum and she has gone flying.
"Side-footed her pretty hard... I didn't see where she hit something.
"I said 'Chelsea what are you playing at?'.
"She said I have hurt my baby."
The jury previously heard that Orianna had also sustained serious non-accidental injuries on at least two separate occasions in the days leading up to her death.
The trial continues.