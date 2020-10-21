'Despicable' Droylsden thief who targeted vulnerable jailed
A "despicable" thief who broke into a disabled man's house to demand money from him and followed an elderly woman on a mobility scooter home to rob her at knifepoint has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police said Jason Garrity stole from the man on 10 April and robbed the woman four days later.
The 27-year-old, of Bell Clough Road, Droylsden, admitted burglary, robbery and two counts of attempted fraud.
He was jailed for seven years and six months at Manchester Crown Court.
A police spokesman said Garrity forced his way into the bed-bound man's home on 10 April and demanded he hand over all his money.
He took the man's wallet and other items and later tried to use a stolen bank card to withdraw cash, but was unsuccessful.
Four days later, the 27-year-old followed the woman to her home in Droylsden, entering after her and demanding money while "brandishing a knife", the police spokesman said.
He left with her bag, which had her bank cards inside, but the woman managed to block them before Garrity tried to use one at a nearby newsagent.
Speaking after sentencing on Tuesday, Det Con Natalie Fairhurst said he had committed "despicable crimes" and "targeted vulnerable members of the community".
"Thankfully, no-one was injured... but the psychological effects of Garrity's actions have been considerable," she added.
"He now has a long time behind bars to consider the harm he has caused."
