BBC News

Covid: Greater Manchester given £60m support package

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionGreater Manchester is set to move to the highest Covid-19 alert level

A £60m support package for businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester will be distributed across the region.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the government will be giving the extra funding as the region goes into the highest tier on Friday.

The move follows a breakdown in talks with local leaders in the area.

Speaking in the Commons Mr Johnson said "that cash will be distributed to the boroughs of Greater Manchester".

Local politicians originally submitted a request for £90m but lowered their demand to £65m - a figure described by the region's mayor Andy Burnham as the "bare minimum"

During Prime Minister's Question Time, Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised Mr Johnson for not being able to "find" £5m.

"I think the Prime Minister has crossed a Rubicon here - not just with the miserly way he's treated Greater Manchester but in the grubby 'take it or leave' way these local deals are being done - it's corrosive to public trust," he said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Hancock defends 'fair' tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester

    Published
    5 hours ago

  • Covid: Greater Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday

    Published
    14 hours ago

  • Covid: Noon deadline for Manchester coronavirus deal

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid: Greater Manchester restrictions delay 'puts lives at risk'

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Coronavirus: Tory MPs clash over Manchester restrictions

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Covid: Tighter rules kick in for millions in England

    Published
    3 days ago