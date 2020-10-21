Covid: Greater Manchester given £60m support package
A £60m support package for businesses affected by new coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester will be distributed across the region.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the government will be giving the extra funding as the region goes into the highest tier on Friday.
The move follows a breakdown in talks with local leaders in the area.
Speaking in the Commons Mr Johnson said "that cash will be distributed to the boroughs of Greater Manchester".
Local politicians originally submitted a request for £90m but lowered their demand to £65m - a figure described by the region's mayor Andy Burnham as the "bare minimum"
During Prime Minister's Question Time, Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised Mr Johnson for not being able to "find" £5m.
"I think the Prime Minister has crossed a Rubicon here - not just with the miserly way he's treated Greater Manchester but in the grubby 'take it or leave' way these local deals are being done - it's corrosive to public trust," he said.
