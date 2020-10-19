BBC News

Yasmin Qureshi: Bolton MP in hospital with Covid-19

image captionYasmin Qureshi said she started to feel unwell about two weeks ago and immediately self-isolated

Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Labour MP said she started to feel unwell about two weeks ago and immediately self-isolated at home.

Ms Qureshi said she was admitted to Royal Bolton Hospital on Saturday after beginning to feel "much worse".

"I'm being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff," she added.

"They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances."

