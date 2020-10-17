Pedestrian, 77, hit by van in Hyde pub car park dies
- Published
A 77-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a van in a pub car park has died, police have said.
He was struck by an orange Ford Transit van at the entrance to the car park of the Harehill Tavern in Underwood Road, Hyde, at about 22:20 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Saturday.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by careless driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.