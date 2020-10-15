Cheadle Hulme woman placed lit barbeque under man's bed jailed
A woman who tried to kill a man by placing a lit barbecue under his bed as he slept has been jailed.
Lisa Walmsley, 52, was arrested after a man, 19, awoke to find smoke coming from a disposable barbecue on 2 January at 00:40 BST.
She later pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder as a second man, 21, was in the house in Radnormere Drive, Cheadle Hulme, at the time.
Walmsley was jailed for five years and four months at Manchester Crown Court.
Following the sentencing hearing, Det Con Laura Burgess paid tribute to the victims' "immense bravery throughout the court process".
"Since that awful day, these two young men have shown immeasurable strength, not only in trying to process what they have been through, but also in helping see justice done," she said.
"Their lives have been changed forever by this."
