Winsford murder arrests: Three 16-year-old boys held
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died following a "disturbance" in the street, police have said.
Keagan Crimes, 27, died after he and two other men were hurt in Cheviot Square, Winsford, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
The other men, aged 26 and 36, were also seriously injured in the incident.
A police spokesman said the three arrested 16-year-olds were still in custody being questioned.
