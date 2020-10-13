North West restrictions: What are the new Covid-19 rules? Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Residents are only allowed to mix indoors with their own households or support bubbles

Parts of the North West outside the Liverpool City Region are set to enter the second most stringent Covid alert level in the government's new three-tier lockdown system.

Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire will be put under second tier restrictions from Wednesday.

Halton in Cheshire will be put under third tier restrictions along with Merseyside as it forms part of the Liverpool City Region.

Here, we try to answer some of your questions about tier two.

What are the new rules?

In all areas socialising between households in any indoor setting, including homes, pubs and restaurants, will be against the law.

People are only allowed to mix indoors with their own households or support bubbles.

In other words, you can't go into your friend or relative's house - and you can't arrange to go for a drink or meal indoors with someone you don't live with.

This also applies if you travel outside of the affected areas. Schools and workplaces are not affected.

People can meet in groups of up to six from different households anywhere outside, including in private gardens, parks, beaches and outdoor hospitality areas such as beer gardens.

Am I in an affected area?

Find out by entering your postcode below.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. Coronavirus restrictions What are the rules in your area? Enter a full UK postcode to find out Meeting friends and family Going to work Schools and nurseries Leisure time Shopping Other

If you cannot see the look-up click here.

What are the penalties if I break the new law?

Anyone found to be breaking the rules could be dispersed by police.

Those aged over 18 can be fined and could face a £200 bill for their first offence, which would be halved if paid within 14 days.

Second offences would incur a £400 fine, which would then double for each subsequent offence up to a maximum of £6,400.

Businesses breaking the rules can be fined up to £10,000.

image copyright Reuters image caption People are not allowed to mix with other households anywhere indoors

Why can I visit the pub but not my parents' or friends' house?

The rules say the hospitality industry has enhanced measures, such as risk assessments, one-way systems and mandatory taking of personal details for testing and tracing, which private homes do not have.

Plus they have to close between 22:00 and 05:00 and only offer table service for food and drinks.

Who can meet indoors?

Official support groups set up to help people can still meet, including ones helping victims of crime (including domestic abuse), people with addictions, new parents, people caring for others, sexuality and identity support groups, and people who have suffered bereavement.

Can family or friends look after my children?

Yes, but there are some caveats. Childcare bubbles will be able to form to allow families to share caring responsibilities with another household, as long as it is only between those two households.

This includes formal and informal arrangements, and at least one child must be 13 or under.

People in support bubbles in these areas can also continue to meet in any setting.

Children of parents who are separated can continue to move between homes.

Can weddings and funerals still take place?

Yes. The national guidance still stands, so there are 15 people allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, and 30 people allowed at funerals.

image copyright Reuters image caption People who must make journeys are advised to walk or cycle where possible

Can I use public transport?

Yes, but the government wants people to reduce the number of journeys they make.

If people need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, and plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes.

Can I pick up someone that I don't live with in my car?

The government's advice remains that you should try not to share a vehicle with those outside of your household or support bubble, but if you do need to, open the windows, wear masks and try to share with the same people.

Can I go on holiday in or outside the North West?

Yes, as long as you don't share accommodation with people you don't live or bubble with, or socialise with them in any indoor setting.

The exception is the Liverpool City Region, where people are urged not to travel.

If you go abroad, be aware of the self-isolation rules involving certain countries and local advice.

image caption The restrictions must be reviewed every 28 days

Am I allowed to have tradespeople in my house?

Yes. Registered tradespeople can go to work in homes as long as they follow guidance on how to work safely, including social distancing, hand washing and potentially using screens.

Can grassroots sports continue?

Yes, but only outside. Disability sport can be held indoors though.

When will the restrictions be lifted?

No-one knows. Health Secretary Matt Hancock must review the areas covered by the rules every 14 days, and the restrictions themselves must be reviewed every 28 days.

The law expires after six months, unless a further order is made.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Do you live in one of the areas where restrictions are being reintroduced? How will you be affected? Share your views and experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.