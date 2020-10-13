Covid: Cheshire leaders criticise government's 'lack of clarity'
- Published
Council leaders in parts of Cheshire have criticised the government for a "lack of clarity " after their areas were put in a "high" Covid alert level.
Cheshire East's leader Sam Corcoran said he had not been consulted before the area was placed in tier two.
And Cheshire West and Chester Council's leader Louise Gittins asked why the government had failed to respond to county authorities' plea for help.
The Department of Health has been approached for comment.
Cheshire West and Chester Council asked the government for tighter restrictions two weeks ago.
Both Cheshire East and Warrington joined the authority in writing to Health Secretary Matt Hancock asking for more resources a week ago, but say they did not get a reply.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new three-tier lockdown system.
Mr Corcoran told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that "disappointingly, we were not consulted" on the new restrictions.
He added that their call for help was "to take action early and effectively, on the basis of a stitch in time saves nine".
"In the delay we have seen a substantial rise in cases," said Mr Corcoran.
Ms Gittins said she backed the new government restrictions with "a heavy heart".
She added: "The new restrictions have been imposed without any further clarity on the funding and powers that we requested to support our response.
"We cannot allow this to be a stepping stone to even more restrictions."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk