Rochdale attack death victim Ammar Terbeche 'loved learning'
- Published
A man who died after being assaulted and then hit by a car was "a beautiful human being" who "loved learning", his family has said.
Ammar Terbeche was found dead near The Esplanade, Rochdale, shortly after 03:00 BST on 20 September.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been set upon after a conversation with three men, then hit by a car "a short time later".
A 27-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.
Paying tribute, Mr Terbeche's family and a close friend said he was was very attached to Central Mosque Rochdale and Castlemere Community Centre, and the whole community "missed him dearly".
"He was very respectful, very humble, very sincere and very caring. Humility was his forte... He went out of his way to help everyone without expecting anything in return."
Mr Terbeche was preparing to enrol for a master's degree at the time of his death.
