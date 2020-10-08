Drug driver Rizwan Ali's sentence increased over fatal Bolton crash
- Published
A drug driver who knocked down and killed a man while speeding has had his sentence increased.
Rizwan Ali, 26, took cannabis and cocaine before he hit Colin Olawumi in a Range Rover at 60mph
Mr Olawumi, 65, died at the scene on Topp Way, Bolton, Greater Manchester, in August 2018.
Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC referred the case to the Court of Appeal, which increased Ali's "unduly lenient" sentence to five years.
He was originally jailed in June for three years and five months.
'Innocent victim'
A judge told the court Mr Olawumi was hit as he crossed the road about 200 yards from traffic lights.
Ali had hired the car by fraudulently using his brother's driving licence.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit, driving without insurance and fraud.
Mr Ellis said Ali "deserves a longer sentence" for the killing of "an innocent victim".
He said he hoped the increased term would give "closure to the victim's family".
The court rejected Ali's attempt to appeal against his original sentence.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk