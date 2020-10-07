Salford Crescent: 'Boulevard in the sky' vision for city area revealed
Plans for a "boulevard in the sky", pedestrianisation of a major road and a new tram stop have been revealed as part of a 20-year vision for Salford.
The proposals for Salford Crescent, put forward by developer English Cities Fund, would see major changes around the city's university and Peel Park.
They would see most traffic removed from the A6 in the area and a Metrolink stop created at the railway station.
The draft plans will be considered by councillors on Monday.
The developer's "masterplan" encompasses how the area incorporating the University of Salford, Peel Park and the Innovation Forum in Frederick Road could be transformed in the next 20 years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A "boulevard in the sky" would see a raised podium crossing Frederick Road to connect to the Innovation Forum, with seating areas and "extensive" planting, and new residential developments, a hotel, community space, and "pocket parks" between streets are also proposed.
The new proposals follow "indicative" plans which were prepared by 5plus Architects in 2018.
The developer said the "next 20 years are going to be very important for Salford".
"Major developments such as MediaCityUK have put Salford on the map and development in the city continues at pace, rivalling that of neighbouring Manchester.
"Salford has its challenges and it is essential that new development is carefully integrated into the city in such a way that maximises benefits for all Salford residents and responds to identified challenges so that the city continues to prosper."
The plans will be subject to a six-week period of public consultation from 20 October 20, pending council approval.
